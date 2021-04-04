☀ April 4: Latest on Capitol attack, the Pope’s Easter message and SAG Awards

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 4 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions, AP source says
2️⃣⛪ Pope, in Easter message, slams weapons spending in time of pandemic
3️⃣💧 Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida
4️⃣🏀 It’s on: Gonzaga vs. Baylor for the national championship
📱 [Trending] this morning
SAG Awards to honor best performances — with some distance
Several Oscar hopefuls will reunite at Sunday’s Screen Actor Guild Awards, albeit in the same virtual, socially-distanced way that most gatherings have happened in the last year.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference to provide updates regarding a wastewater leak at 11 a.m. EST.
🔴 Arizona will play Stanford for the NCAA women’s championship title at 6 p.m. EST
