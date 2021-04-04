☀ April 4: Latest on Capitol attack, the Pope’s Easter message and SAG Awards

[Your Morning]

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 4 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions, AP source says

The car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill is seen near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2️⃣⛪ Pope, in Easter message, slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Pope Francis blesses attendees after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican April 4, 2021. Filippo Monteforte/Pool via REUTERS

3️⃣💧 Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida

4️⃣🏀 It’s on: Gonzaga vs. Baylor for the national championship

📱 [Trending] this morning

SAG Awards to honor best performances — with some distance

Several Oscar hopefuls will reunite at Sunday’s Screen Actor Guild Awards, albeit in the same virtual, socially-distanced way that most gatherings have happened in the last year.

This combination of photos shows poster art for the nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Award for best cast in a motion picture, from left, “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” (Netflix/Netflix/A24/Amazon Studios/Netflix via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference to provide updates regarding a wastewater leak at 11 a.m. EST.

🔴 Arizona will play Stanford for the NCAA women’s championship title at 6 p.m. EST

