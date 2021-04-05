☀ April 5: COVID-19 variant cases rise in kids, Chauvin trial continues and Disneyland’s pickle corndog

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🧫 Cases of virus variant rise in children as some experts warn of potential surge
2️⃣🚨 Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training
3️⃣🚧 Biden will push through infrastructure plan if no Republican support, energy secretary says
4️⃣🎤 Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX
📱 [Trending] this morning
Disneyland’s fried pickle corndog with peanut butter perplexes the internet
On Wednesday, the Disney Parks Blog announced a new menu item available at the Disneyland Resort in California: a Panko-crusted corndog with a pickle inside.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:15 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the tradition of Easter at the White House at 1 p.m. EST.
🔴 Baylor is set to take on Gonzaga for the National Championship of the NCAA Tournament at 8:20 p.m. EST.
