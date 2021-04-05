☀ April 5: COVID-19 variant cases rise in kids, Chauvin trial continues and Disneyland’s pickle corndog

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🧫 Cases of virus variant rise in children as some experts warn of potential surge

2️⃣🚨 Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

3️⃣🚧 Biden will push through infrastructure plan if no Republican support, energy secretary says

4️⃣🎤 Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

📱 [Trending] this morning

Disneyland’s fried pickle corndog with peanut butter perplexes the internet

On Wednesday, the Disney Parks Blog announced a new menu item available at the Disneyland Resort in California: a Panko-crusted corndog with a pickle inside. 

Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:15 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the tradition of Easter at the White House at 1 p.m. EST.

🔴 Baylor is set to take on Gonzaga for the National Championship of the NCAA Tournament at 8:20 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com