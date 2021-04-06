☀ April 6: US, Iran nuclear talks, Chauvin trial, housing boom and Baylor fans celebrate

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – This Jan. 15, 2011 file photo shows the heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, Iran. Efforts to bring the United States back into the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program are to step up a gear as Iran and the five world powers remaining in the accord meet in Vienna Tuesday April 6, 2021, while the U.S. is due to start indirect talks with Tehran. (AP Photo/ISNA, Hamid Foroutan, File)

Baylor is on top of the college basketball world, winning its first national championship while denying perfection for Gonzaga.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 05: The Baylor Bears celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:15 a.m. EST. The judge will hear a pretrial motion at 9:30 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will visit the vaccination site at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia at 1:45 p.m. EST. He will deliver remarks on the state of vaccinations at 3:45 p.m. EST.

