☀ April 6: US, Iran nuclear talks, Chauvin trial, housing boom and Baylor fans celebrate

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣❗ US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna
2️⃣🧫 Young people are fueling a virus uptick, CDC director says
3️⃣🚔 Chauvin trial: ‘That’s not what we train,’ inspector says of cop’s knee on Floyd’s neck
4️⃣🏠 Housing boom: Why people are paying thousands more than the asking price
📱 [Trending] this morning
Baylor wins first men’s basketball national title, ends Gonzaga’s bid for perfect season
Baylor is on top of the college basketball world, winning its first national championship while denying perfection for Gonzaga.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:15 a.m. EST. The judge will hear a pretrial motion at 9:30 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will visit the vaccination site at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia at 1:45 p.m. EST. He will deliver remarks on the state of vaccinations at 3:45 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.