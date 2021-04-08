☀ April 8: Gun executive orders, New York tax increase possible and an escaped pet tortoise

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📜 Biden to sign gun control executive actions including regulating ‘ghost guns’
2️⃣💉 US allotting 85% less J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows
3️⃣🚨 Suspect found in South Carolina killings of 2 kids, 3 adults
4️⃣💵 Millionaires in NYC may face highest tax rate in the nation
📱 [Trending] this morning
Kansas family on a search to find their escaped pet tortoise
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Derek Chauvin trial continues at 10:15 a.m. (EDT).
🔴 President Joe Biden will speak about executive actions on guns from the Rose Garden at 11:45 a.m. (EDT).
