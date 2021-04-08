☀ April 8: Gun executive orders, New York tax increase possible and an escaped pet tortoise

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📜 Biden to sign gun control executive actions including regulating ‘ghost guns’

This photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows weapons Rico Marley was armed with at the time of his arrest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Authorities say Marley, who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with multiple guns and body armor, was spotted by a witness who immediately became suspicious and alerted management. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

2️⃣💉 US allotting 85% less J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

3️⃣🚨 Suspect found in South Carolina killings of 2 kids, 3 adults

4️⃣💵 Millionaires in NYC may face highest tax rate in the nation

📱 [Trending] this morning

Kansas family on a search to find their escaped pet tortoise

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Derek Chauvin trial continues at 10:15 a.m. (EDT).

🔴 President Joe Biden will speak about executive actions on guns from the Rose Garden at 11:45 a.m. (EDT).

