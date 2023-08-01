Aug. 1: Key takeaways from ‘Crime in America’ town hall. Lori Vallow sentenced to life.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Key takeaways from ‘Crime in America’ town hall
2. Lori Vallow, convicted of killing her kids, sentenced to life
3. Mar-a-Lago property manager unable to enter plea in document case
4. House GOP demands DOJ turn over details on Hunter Biden plea deal
ILLEGAL CALIF. LAB INCLUDED BIOENGINEERED MICE, INFECTIOUS AGENTS
An investigation into a warehouse in Reedley, California, uncovered a large-scale illegal medical lab complete with infectious agents.
🔴 It’s not just a full moon, it’s a “sturgeon moon.” Earth’s satellite will appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter than other full moons.
🔴 It’s “National Night Out,” as Americans gather in neighborhoods across the country meet to discuss crime and drug prevention awareness.
🔴 Earnings season gets into full swing, with Uber, Starbucks, Marriott and Toyota reporting their quarterly results.
