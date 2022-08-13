Aug. 14: New insight into the Mar-a-Lago search, and Utah hunts down child support

Good morning! It’s Sunday Aug. 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
In Utah, those behind on child support are being denied hunting and fishing licenses.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 VJ Day marks the Japanese surrender that brought World War II to an end in 1945.
🔴 The latest chapter in a storied rivalry unfolds as the Yankees take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
🔴 Jane Lynch ends her Broadway run as Mrs. Brice in “Funny Girl” at the August Wilson Theatre.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.