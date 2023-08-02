Aug. 2: Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election. Prosecutors turn over evidence in Gilgo Beach case.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election
2. Trump allies in Michigan charged with voting machine felonies
3. Prosecutors turn over 8 TBs of evidence in Gilgo Beach case
4. Over 50% of fentanyl entering US coming through Arizona: DEA
📱 [Trending] this morning
VATICAN AND UFOS: WHAT IS IN THE ARCHIVES?
The Vatican didn’t respond to NewsNation’s request for comment on the possible connection.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Fortune magazine will publish its annual Fortune Global 500 ranking of the world’s largest corporations according to revenue.
🔴 The American Bar Association annual meeting will begin in Denver. Members are expected to vote on a proposal calling on government to repeal laws discriminating against transgender people.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Yum! Brands, CVS Health and DoorDash announce their quarterly results.
