Aug. 2: Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election. Prosecutors turn over evidence in Gilgo Beach case.

WACO, TEXAS – MARCH 25: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Former U.S. president Donald Trump attended and spoke at his first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. Today in Waco also marks the 30 year anniversary of the weeks deadly standoff involving Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement. 82 Davidians were killed, and four agents left dead. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

2. Trump allies in Michigan charged with voting machine felonies

FILE – Matthew DePerno, former Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

3. Prosecutors turn over 8 TBs of evidence in Gilgo Beach case

FILE – Authorities search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Massapequa Park, As new details emerge about how police finally caught the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, they’ve also raised questions about whether investigators adequately pursued a key lead that may have helped solve the case sooner. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

4. Over 50% of fentanyl entering US coming through Arizona: DEA

Law enforcement personnel stand outside at a home in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. U.S. agents in southern Arizona said Thursday they seized up to 440 pounds (about 200 kilograms) of what they suspect is a precursor chemical often used to manufacture the dangerous drug fentanyl, a chilling sign that producers may be moving to manufacture the deadly synthetic opioid on American soil. (Tim Steller/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

VATICAN AND UFOS: WHAT IS IN THE ARCHIVES?

The Vatican didn’t respond to NewsNation’s request for comment on the possible connection.

Pietro Orlandi holds a placard with a picture of his sister Emanuela as he arrives in St.Peter's Square prior to Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Pope in his speech remembered the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a lay employee of the Holy See, that vanished June 22, 1983, after leaving her family's Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pietro Orlandi holds a placard with a picture of his sister Emanuela as he arrives in St.Peter’s Square prior to Pope Francis’ Angelus noon prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

🔴 Fortune magazine will publish its annual Fortune Global 500 ranking of the world’s largest corporations according to revenue.

🔴 The American Bar Association annual meeting will begin in Denver. Members are expected to vote on a proposal calling on government to repeal laws discriminating against transgender people.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Yum! Brands, CVS Health and DoorDash announce their quarterly results.

