Aug. 22: Body of missing teen possibly found. Rodman heads to Russia.

Good morning! It’s Monday August 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Dive team: Body of missing teen Kiely Rodni found
2. Dennis Rodman says he’ll visit Russia in push to free Griner
3. Is Gov. Ron DeSantis positioning for 2024 presidential run?
4. Daughter of Putin ally dies in car bombing
BIDEN DECISION ON DEBT RELIEF EXPECTED
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Sunday said the Biden administration is due to announce a decision on whether to extend a pause on federal student loan debt in the next week, butting up to an Aug. 31 deadline when the current moratorium on loan payments expires.
🔴 A federal judge hears arguments over whether Idaho’s near-total abortion ban should be paused while the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit proceeds
🔴 Closing arguments are Monday in the second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
🔴 Louisville police officer Kelly Goodlett is scheduled to plead guilty Monday in federal court for conspiring to violate Breonna Taylor’s civil rights
