Aug. 22: Body of missing teen possibly found. Rodman heads to Russia.

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen Saturday. (Photo provided by Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Good morning! It’s Monday August 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Dive team: Body of missing teen Kiely Rodni found

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen Aug. 6. (Photo provided by Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

2. Dennis Rodman says he’ll visit Russia in push to free Griner

Dennis Rodman reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Rodman says he’s going to Russia to help free Brittney Griner. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

3. Is Gov. Ron DeSantis positioning for 2024 presidential run?

4. Daughter of Putin ally dies in car bombing

In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina outside Moscow. Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologist often called “Putin’s brain”, was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigate Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina. (Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)

BIDEN DECISION ON DEBT RELIEF EXPECTED

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Sunday said the Biden administration is due to announce a decision on whether to extend a pause on federal student loan debt in the next week, butting up to an Aug. 31 deadline when the current moratorium on loan payments expires.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks to press after a visit to P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A federal judge hears arguments over whether Idaho’s near-total abortion ban should be paused while the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit proceeds

🔴 Closing arguments are Monday in the second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

🔴 Louisville police officer Kelly Goodlett is scheduled to plead guilty Monday in federal court for conspiring to violate Breonna Taylor’s civil rights

