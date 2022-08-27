Aug. 28: A possible watchdog for classified docs, and we are getting close to liftoff

Good morning! It’s Sunday Aug. 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news from across the nation:
1️. Judge cites ‘intent’ to appoint watchdog in Mar-a-Lago search case
2. NASA team ‘ready to proceed’ with historic mission to moon
3. Republicans pulling money from battleground Senate races
4. Bills release punter Matt Araiza after gang rape allegation
📱 [Trending] this morning
NO, YOU’RE NOT SEEING THINGS …
According to a new study, so-called “magic” mushrooms could be effective in helping heavy drinkers quit.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Burning Man, a festival of art and self-expression, returns to Black Rock Desert in Nevada.
🔴 The WNBA playoff semifinals kick off with the Storm at the Aces and the Sun vs. the Sky.
🔴 LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow host the MTV Video Music Awards from Newark, New Jersey.
