Aug. 28: Idalia on potential track to hit Florida as hurricane. 3 US Marines dead in Australia crash.

In this photo released by Australian Department of Defense, United States Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft are parked at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 11, 2023, during Exercise Alon at the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023. Several U.S. Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft on an island. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Department of Defense via AP)

Good morning! It’s Monday August 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Fair-Side Chat at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis said Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has directed state emergency officials begin preparations for a storm. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

In this photo released by Australian Department of Defense, United States Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft are parked at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 11, 2023, during Exercise Alon at the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023. Several U.S. Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft on an island. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Department of Defense via AP)

In this screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC, smoke rises from an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii’s governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

📱 [Trending] this morning

New reports shed light on nearly $1 billion in land purchases by a mysterious company near a California Air Force base that raised national security concerns. Since 2018, a group called “Flannery Associates” invested more than $800 million on almost 54,000 acres of agriculture-zoned land surrounding the Travis Air Force base in Solano County, California, public records show.

FILE: In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a C-5M Super Galaxy, carrying critical medical supplies, takes off Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., for a non-stop flight to India. The United States is donating medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation consisted of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N-95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits. (Cameron Otte/U.S. Air Force via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Monday marks the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

🔴 A court hearing is scheduled in former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ attempt to move charges to federal court.

🔴 The 143rd US Open tennis championships begin with first round men’s and women’s singles ties.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.