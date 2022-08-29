Aug. 29: NASA hopes to send rocket to the moon. Fatalities in Oregon store shooting.

Good morning! It’s Monday August 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This combination of photos shows the Saturn V rocket with Apollo 12’s spacecraft aboard on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in 1969, left. At right is NASA’s new moon rocket for the Artemis program with the Orion spacecraft on top at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on March 18, 2022. Liftoff for the first Artemis mission is set for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo)

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

Detroit Police and investigators look over a shooting scene on Pennington Drive, north of Seven Mile Road, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Detroit. Four people were shot, with fatalities, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News via AP)

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the apartments in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Trending this morning

The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens

Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one day, Sept. 3, 2022, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

What we're watching

🔴 Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves hosts ceremony to mark 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

🔴 A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday for storming the U.S. Capitol

🔴 Serena Williams plays what could be the final singles match of her historic tennis career on Monday night at the U.S. Open

