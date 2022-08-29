Aug. 29: NASA hopes to send rocket to the moon. Fatalities in Oregon store shooting.

The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves hosts ceremony to mark 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
🔴 A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday for storming the U.S. Capitol
🔴 Serena Williams plays what could be the final singles match of her historic tennis career on Monday night at the U.S. Open
