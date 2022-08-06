Aug. 7: The Inflation Reduction Act moves forward, and Trump wins a CPAC straw poll

Good morning! It’s Sunday Aug. 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Dems push closer to passing sprawling economic bill
2. China escalates response to recent Pelosi Taiwan visit
3. Trump wins straw poll at top conservative confab CPAC
4. Indiana abortion ban draws mixed reactions from both sides
📱 [Trending] this morning
FOUR KILLED IN OHIO, PROMPTING MANHUNT
Authorities in Montgomery County’s Butler Township are searching for a 39-year-old man considered “armed and dangerous.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken launches U.S. Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa in South Africa.
🔴 “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” a four-part documentary on the legendary band, premieres on EPIX.
🔴 The NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 takes place in Brooklyn, Michigan.
