Aug. 8: Killings of Muslim men in New Mexico linked. Senate passes climate, health care measure.

1️. Senate Dems pass sweeping climate, health care measure
2. Fragile cease-fire between Israel, Gaza militants holding
3. Police: Killings of 4 Muslim men in New Mexico linked
4. TikToker claims to be taken off Spirit flight due to eczema
80 DOGS RESCUED FROM CONDEMNED HOME IN OHIO
A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and Shih Tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help.
🔴 A judge plans to hear arguments on a request to stop enforcement of Georgia’s abortion law
🔴 Three white men convicted of federal hate crimes in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery face sentencing
🔴 Mexican authorities continue coal mine rescue efforts.
