Aug. 8: Killings of Muslim men in New Mexico linked. Senate passes climate, health care measure.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Good morning! It’s Monday August 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A Palestinian woman cleans her damaged house following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

FILE – A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and Shih Tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A judge plans to hear arguments on a request to stop enforcement of Georgia’s abortion law

🔴 Three white men convicted of federal hate crimes in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery face sentencing

🔴 Mexican authorities continue coal mine rescue efforts.

