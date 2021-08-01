☀ August 1: Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases, NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Kane bet on own games

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Cars line up at Miami Dade College North campus’ COVID-19 testing site, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Miami. Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer’s surge. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday, August 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1). 💉Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

Cars line up at Miami Dade College North campus’ COVID-19 testing site, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Miami. Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer’s surge. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

2). 🔬US CDC chief says there will be no federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This March 6, 2020, file photo, shows the headquarters for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The nation’s top health agency is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make an announcement Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File)

3). 🏒 NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Kane bet on own games

4). 🏢 Agency: Trump is due $1M tax refund for Chicago skyscraper

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘9 to 5’ reunion? Dolly Parton to join co-stars on Netflix series

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com