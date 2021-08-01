☀ August 1: Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases, NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Kane bet on own games

Good morning! It’s Sunday, August 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1). 💉Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
2). 🔬US CDC chief says there will be no federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccine
3). 🏒 NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Kane bet on own games
4). 🏢 Agency: Trump is due $1M tax refund for Chicago skyscraper
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘9 to 5’ reunion? Dolly Parton to join co-stars on Netflix series
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue
