August 10: At least 36 dead in Hawaii wildfires. DHS joins worldwide child rescue effort.

Updated:

This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean. (Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Aug. 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. At least 36 people have died on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii, county reports

2. DHS investigation focuses on solving child abuse cold cases

The Department of Homeland Security headquarters is photographed in northwest Washington.

3. Cartels grow bolder smuggling migrants across border

In this undated photo released by the Mexican Federal Attorney General’s Office, a crane hovers over an armored vehicle in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico. Authorities in northern Mexico said Sunday, June 18, 2023 that they have destroyed 14 homemade armored cars of the kind used by drug cartels to fight land battles. (Mexican Federal Attorney General’s Office)

4. Judge orders DNA sample from Gilgo Beach suspect

Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex A. Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘CRAZY, ALCOHOL-INDUCED INCIDENT,’ SAYS BOAT BRAWL WITNESS

Videos of the incident have proven crucial in investigating what happened, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said.

The Harriott II riverboat sits docked in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. A riverfront brawl occurred on Aug. 5 when a crew member was punched for trying to move a pontoon boat that was blocking the riverboat from docking. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned on new charges in the classified documents case.

🔴 Has inflation been tamed at last? We’ll get more numbers to crunch when the U.S. Labor Department releases its Consumer Price Index data for July.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Alibaba and News Corp. release their quarterly results.

[Your Morning]

