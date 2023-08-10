August 10: At least 36 dead in Hawaii wildfires. DHS joins worldwide child rescue effort.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Aug. 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. At least 36 people have died on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii, county reports
2. DHS investigation focuses on solving child abuse cold cases
3. Cartels grow bolder smuggling migrants across border
4. Judge orders DNA sample from Gilgo Beach suspect
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘CRAZY, ALCOHOL-INDUCED INCIDENT,’ SAYS BOAT BRAWL WITNESS
Videos of the incident have proven crucial in investigating what happened, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned on new charges in the classified documents case.
🔴 Has inflation been tamed at last? We’ll get more numbers to crunch when the U.S. Labor Department releases its Consumer Price Index data for July.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Alibaba and News Corp. release their quarterly results.
