August 10: Trump-backed candidate takes Wis. governor primary. Inflation expected to slow.

FILE – Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, speaks as former President Donald Trump, right, listens at a rally Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Michels casts himself as an outsider, although he previously lost a campaign to oust then-U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold in 2004 and has long been a prominent GOP donor. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday August 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Voters stand in line waiting for ballot for the North Carolina primary at a library in Raleigh, N.C., on May 6, 2008. (AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds, File)

FILE – Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2022. Perry says his cellphone was seized Tuesday, Aug. 9, by FBI agents carrying a search warrant. The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FILE – Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, speaks as former President Donald Trump, right, listens at a rally Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Michels casts himself as an outsider, although he previously lost a campaign to oust then-U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold in 2004 and has long been a prominent GOP donor. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Ground beef and steak for sale at a grocery store on July 13, 2022 in Redondo Beach, California. – US consumer price inflation surged 9.1 percent over the past 12 months to June, the fastest increase since November 1981, according to government data released on July 13. Driven by record-high gasoline prices, the consumer price index jumped 1.3 percent in June, the Labor Department reported. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

With the oil companies seeing record profits while Americans see record prices at the pump, are the companies gouging us?

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the California State Lands Commission shows Platform Holly, an oil drilling rig in the Santa Barbara Channel offshore of the city of Goleta, Calif. (State Lands Commission via AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Johns Hopkins conducts briefing on monkeypox outbreak.

🔴 African soccer teams announce formation of super league.

🔴 Doctor caught on camera allegedly poisoning husband with Drano.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.