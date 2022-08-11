August 11: Alleged Iranian assassination plot against Bolton, Pompeo revealed. 3 killed in Indiana house explosion.

Good morning! It’s Thursday August 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. John Bolton reacts to murder-for-hire plot on ‘American soil’
2. Official: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
3. Passage of burn pit law ‘monumental victory’ for veterans
4. Kiely Rodni case: Massive search continues for missing teen
📱 [Trending] this morning
CUBS, REDS TO MEET IN MLB’S 2ND ‘FIELD OF DREAMS’ GAME
They built it, and for the second time we will come … only as many of us as the small field can hold.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Langya virus infects 35 in China, officials say there’s no cause for alarm.
🔴 Diane Keaton adds her hand- and footprints to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
🔴 Democrat Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke snaps at heckler over Uvalde shooting.
