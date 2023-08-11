August 11: Maui surveys wildfire wreckage. Police dispute reports of how slain mom was found.

Good morning! It’s Friday Aug. 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Maui surveys wreckage left by deadliest US wildfire in years
2. Maryland police dispute claims of how slain mom was found
3. Prosecutors propose January trial date in Trump 2020 election case
4. FBI: Suspected serial kidnapper would have continued to escalate
📱 [Trending] this morning
VIRGIN GALACTIC’S FIRST SPACE TOURISTS FINALLY SOAR
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Russia is scheduled to launch Luna-25, its first moon mission since the 1960s. Luna-25 is designed to land at the lunar south pole.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release July’s Producer Price Index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level.
🔴 The 50th anniversary of hip hop will be celebrated with a concert at Yankee Stadium, featuring performances from Run-D.M.C., Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.
