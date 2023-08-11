August 11: Maui surveys wildfire wreckage. Police dispute reports of how slain mom was found.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Good morning! It’s Friday Aug. 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Credit: Facebook

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to reporters Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to an indictment unsealed on Friday.

An FBI flag and a seeking information posterboard are set up next to a podium ahead of a news conference at the FBI field office in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The posterboard displays photos of Negasi Zuberi, an Oregon man facing a federal charge of interstate kidnapping, and photos of the makeshift cinderblock cell in the garage of his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he allegedly held a woman that he is accused of kidnapping from Seattle. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.

This photo provided Virgin Galactic shows passengers during Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight on Thursday Aug. 10, 2023. Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday. The space plane glided back to a runway landing at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, after a brief flight that gave passengers a few minutes of weightlessness.(Virgin Galactic via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Russia is scheduled to launch Luna-25, its first moon mission since the 1960s. Luna-25 is designed to land at the lunar south pole.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release July’s Producer Price Index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level.

🔴 The 50th anniversary of hip hop will be celebrated with a concert at Yankee Stadium, featuring performances from Run-D.M.C., Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.