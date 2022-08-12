August 12: FBI finds dozens of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Suspect in attempted FBI office breach is dead.

Good morning! It’s Friday August 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. FBI agents found dozens of classified documents in Mar-a-Lago search

Security moves in a golf cart at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

2. FBI office break-in suspect dead after police standoff

3. Russia confirms swap talks for Griner, Whelan release

Brittney Griner
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A judge in Russia has convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

4. Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash, rep says

Anne Heche
FILE – Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday’s accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

SHARKS: ARE THEY CLOSER TO SHORE THAN REALIZED?

Is “Jaws” in “The Shallows,” or is it just a case of us seeing more of what’s always been there?

People swim in the ocean at Robert Moses State Park, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Babylon, N.Y. Shark sightings have become more common along Long Island’s shores this summer and not just the mostly harmless, abundant dogfish. Since June, there have been at least five verified incidents where sharks bit swimmers and surfers. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Trump Organization seeking dismissal of tax fraud charges.

🔴 Houston schools spending $2.3M on weapons, gear for school officers.

🔴 Twitter puts “civic integrity policy” in place regarding elections.

