August 12: FBI finds dozens of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Suspect in attempted FBI office breach is dead.

Security moves in a golf cart at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A judge in Russia has convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

FILE – Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday’s accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Is “Jaws” in “The Shallows,” or is it just a case of us seeing more of what’s always been there?

People swim in the ocean at Robert Moses State Park, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Babylon, N.Y. Shark sightings have become more common along Long Island’s shores this summer and not just the mostly harmless, abundant dogfish. Since June, there have been at least five verified incidents where sharks bit swimmers and surfers. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

🔴 Trump Organization seeking dismissal of tax fraud charges.

🔴 Houston schools spending $2.3M on weapons, gear for school officers.

🔴 Twitter puts “civic integrity policy” in place regarding elections.

