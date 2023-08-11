August 12: Maui death toll rises to 80, survivors begin returning. GOP hopefuls in Iowa stumping at state fair.

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

DES MOINES, IOWA – AUGUST 10: North Dakota Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum prepares to speak to the media at the Iowa State Fair on August 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump are expected to visit the fair, a tradition in one of the first states to hold caucuses in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The family of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer may seek damages after a search of their home. (Asa Ellerup via Robert Macedonio)

FILE – U.S. Attorney David Weiss speaks during a news conference on May 3, 2018, at his district office in Wilmington, Del. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election. Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president’s son, as the special counsel. (Suchat Pederson/The News Journal via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

“We’re getting reports so fast that we almost can’t handle them.”

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There’s a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It’s rotating.” The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out in June 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis are all in Iowa, hoping to get a boost in their race to be the GOP’s next presidential candidate.

🔴 The annual Perseid meteor shower, which occurs as the Earth passes through the trail of the Swift-Tuttle comet, is expected to peak tonight.

🔴 The 2023 Library of Congress National Book Festival will take place in Washington, D.C.

