August 13: Death toll from Maui fires rises to 93. GOP candidates speak to voters at Iowa State Fair

FILE – Flames burn inside a van as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2018. The Camp Fire bears many similarities to the deadly wildfire in Hawaii. Both fires moved so quickly residents had little time to escape. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, August 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

DES MOINES, IOWA – AUGUST 10: North Dakota Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum prepares to speak to the media at the Iowa State Fair on August 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump are expected to visit the fair, a tradition in one of the first states to hold caucuses in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

395464 06: New York Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-NY) and New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani talk on the parade route October 8, 2001 during the Columbus Day Parade in New York City. The city, which is still counting its dead from the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center, went on with the parade despite the tension following the attack and the previous day’s bombing of Afghanistan. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Greenbelt Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a missing person identified as Mariame Toure Sylla. (Credit: Greenbelt Police Department)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Nearly 40% of young women attending Chicago Public Schools in grades 9 through 11 exhibit signs of PTSD — those are rates that are almost double that of returning veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan. While those veterans dealt with life in a warzone, Chicago’s young people are often growing up around high rates of poverty and gun violence.

A group of young women participating in Working On Womanhood. Photo courtesy of Youth Impact.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Vivek Ramaswamy attends New Hampshire GOP ‘No B.S. Backyard BBQ’.

🔴 Sunday is International Left-Hander’s Day.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.