August 13: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search linked to Espionage Act. House passes the Inflation Reduction Act.

This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Lawmakers vote on Inflation Reduction Act (Nexstar photo)

FILE – Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. Rushdie was attacked while giving a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was being introduced. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, New York health officials reported a polio case, the first in the U.S. in nearly a decade. (Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP)

(File: Getty)

🔴 The second Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, celebrating the best in TV during the past year, gets underway in Los Angeles.

🔴 Congressional primary elections are scheduled to take place in Hawaii.

🔴 It’s International Left-Handers’ Day! Congratulations to southpaws everywhere!

