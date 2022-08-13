August 13: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search linked to Espionage Act. House passes the Inflation Reduction Act.

Good morning! It’s Saturday August 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. FBI’s Trump Mar-a-Lago search linked to Espionage Act
2. House passes Inflation Reduction Act
3. Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in NY, suspect in custody
4. Traces of polio virus appear in NYC sewage system
📱 [Trending] this morning
SOCIAL SECURITY RECIPIENTS TO SEE HUGE RISE IN BENEFITS
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The second Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, celebrating the best in TV during the past year, gets underway in Los Angeles.
🔴 Congressional primary elections are scheduled to take place in Hawaii.
🔴 It’s International Left-Handers’ Day! Congratulations to southpaws everywhere!
