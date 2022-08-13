August 13: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search linked to Espionage Act. House passes the Inflation Reduction Act.

This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Good morning! It’s Saturday August 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. FBI’s Trump Mar-a-Lago search linked to Espionage Act

Former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

2. House passes Inflation Reduction Act

Lawmakers vote on Inflation Reduction Act (Nexstar photo)

3. Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in NY, suspect in custody

FILE – Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. Rushdie was attacked while giving a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was being introduced. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

4. Traces of polio virus appear in NYC sewage system

This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, New York health officials reported a polio case, the first in the U.S. in nearly a decade. (Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP)

SOCIAL SECURITY RECIPIENTS TO SEE HUGE RISE IN BENEFITS

(File: Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The second Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, celebrating the best in TV during the past year, gets underway in Los Angeles.

🔴 Congressional primary elections are scheduled to take place in Hawaii

🔴 It’s International Left-Handers’ Day! Congratulations to southpaws everywhere!

