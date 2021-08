Members of the Taliban, left, drive with other motorists through city of Herat, Afghanistan, west of Kabul, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, after the province was taken from the Afghan government. (AP Photo/Hamed Sarfarazi)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

US President Joe Biden speaks about how his Build Back Better agenda will lower prescription drug prices, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

This Aug. 13, 2021, photo shows the latest terrorism alert bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security. The bulletin warns that the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as well as approaching religious holidays could inspire violent attacks by extremists. A National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued Friday does not cite any specific threats. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

FILE – This file image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website for HealthCare.gov. As COVID-19 spreads uncontrolled in many places, a coalition of states, health care groups and activists is striving to drum up “Obamacare” sign-ups among a growing number of Americans uninsured in perilous times. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service via AP)

Students embrace after being released from school after a fatal shooting at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. New Mexico authorities say one student was killed and another was taken into custody following a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque during the lunch hour Friday. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A recent Zillow report predicts several cities will become even less affordable for homeowners within a few short months.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Sturgis Rally in South Dakota concludes

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.