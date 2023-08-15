August 15: Trump indicted on election interference in Georgia. Takeaways from Ramaswamy town hall.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
As baby boomers age, more Americans are in for a rude awakening as to just how expensive caring for older adults has become.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament moves to the semifinal round, with Spain vs. Sweden in the first match.
🔴 Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice in the Trump documents case, is arraigned in a Florida courtroom.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as H&R Block and Home Depot announce their quarterly results.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.