August 17: Georgia GOP faces new test with Trump indictment. FEMA on-site in Maui, setting up recovery centers.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Aug. 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Latest Trump indictment brings new test for Georgia’s GOP
2. FEMA on-site in Maui, setting up recovery centers for survivors
3. ‘Shame on you’: Developers attempt Maui land grab after wildfires
4. Missouri parents may be jailed if kids miss too many school days
📱 [Trending] this morning
KIDNEY TRANSPLANTED FROM PIG TO MAN STILL WORKS ONE MONTH LATER
Researchers hope successfully transplanting animal organs into people will help ease the shortage of donated organs.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Conference Board will issue its closely watched Leading Economic Indicators index for July.
🔴 The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will discuss the latest El Niño/La Niña update, and the U.S. seasonal outlooks for temperature, precipitation and drought.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Walmart reports its quarterly results.
