August 18: Developers trying to buy Hawaii land after fire. DNA links suspect to Rachel Morin death.

Good morning! It’s Friday Aug. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Developers trying to buy Hawaiian real estate amid fire recovery
2. Hawaii governor: Sirens could have sent people running into fire
2. Grand jurors in Georgia Trump case face threats, racist attacks
4. Rachel Morin case: DNA links Calif. suspect to Maryland killing
📱 [Trending] this morning
COULD TEXAS WOMAN BE ONE OF MISSING CHICAGO BRADLEY SISTERS?
A woman in Texas could be one of two girls missing from Chicago for 22 years.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will hold a trilateral conference at Camp David with the leaders of Japan and South Korea.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as John Deere announces its quarterly results.
🔴 The 76th annual Edinburgh International Film Festival opens with Johnny Barrington’s directorial debut “Silent Roar.”
