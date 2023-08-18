August 18: Developers trying to buy Hawaii land after fire. DNA links suspect to Rachel Morin death.

Updated:

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday Aug. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Developers trying to buy Hawaiian real estate amid fire recovery

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

2. Hawaii governor: Sirens could have sent people running into fire

A group of volunteers who sailed from Maalaea Bay, Maui, form an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023, to unload donations from a boat. Maui residents have come together to donate water, food and other essential supplies to people on the western side of the island after a deadly fire destroyed hundreds of homes and left scores of people homeless. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

2. Grand jurors in Georgia Trump case face threats, racist attacks

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has also faced an onslaught of violent and racist threats in right-wing forums and on social media.

4. Rachel Morin case: DNA links Calif. suspect to Maryland killing

Rachel Morin. Credit: Facebook

📱 [Trending] this morning

COULD TEXAS WOMAN BE ONE OF MISSING CHICAGO BRADLEY SISTERS?

A woman in Texas could be one of two girls missing from Chicago for 22 years.

Numerous leads have surfaced since Diamond and Tionda Bradley went missing from their Chicago-area home 22 years ago, but a recent lead about a woman in her 20s living in Houston has given the family renewed hope.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will hold a trilateral conference at Camp David with the leaders of Japan and South Korea.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as John Deere announces its quarterly results.

🔴 The 76th annual Edinburgh International Film Festival opens with Johnny Barrington’s directorial debut “Silent Roar.”

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation