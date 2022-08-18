August 18: Judge set to decide on unsealing Trump search warrant. Pence says he’d ‘consider’ testifying before Jan. 6 panel.

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Court papers show that the FBI recovered documents labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FILE – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, the head of nation’s top public health agency announced a shake-up of the organization, in a bid to respond to ongoing criticism and try to make it more nimble. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

FILE – Actor Anne Heche poses at Variety’s 4th annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 5, 2012. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn’t expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Tejano world was stunned when she was slain, but now her voice will be heard again.

Fans hols a photo of Selena during the ceremony honoring singer Selena Quintanilla with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 3, 2017, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / TARA ZIEMBA (Photo credit should read TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

🔴 WNBA playoffs begin with Phoenix Mercury missing Brittney Griner.

🔴 Hanae Mori, queen of Japanese fashion, dies at 96.

🔴 Fifth set of human remains found at shrinking Lake Mead.

