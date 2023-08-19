August 19: Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico — and California. GOP presidential hopefuls attend ‘The Gathering’ in Atlanta

Seal Beach resident Tom Ostrom, walks past a home protected with sandbags in Seal Beach, Calif., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Seal Beach resident Tom Ostrom, walks past a home protected with sandbags in Seal Beach, Calif., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A group of volunteers who sailed from Maalaea Bay, Maui, form an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach to unload donations from a boat. Maui residents have come together to donate water, food and other essential supplies to people on the western side of the island after a deadly fire destroyed hundreds of homes and left scores of people homeless. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at an event hosted by Conservative radio host Erick Erickson on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. The first debate of the Republican Presidential primary is set to take place August 23, 2023. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, IDAHO – JUNE 27: Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

There’s no stereotypical smuggler — and that’s exactly how the cartels like it.

Chihuahua state police officers secure the second of two crime scenes in the town of Coronado, Mexico, where members of the Juarez and Sinaloa cartel faced off in a shootout that left five people dead on Tuesday. (Courtesy State of Chihuahua)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will join a host of entertainment celebrities at the biennial Stand Up to Cancer live fundraising telethon.

🔴 Atlanta’s “The Gathering,” a meeting of political conservatives, will feature speeches by GOP presidential candidates Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy.

🔴 The 2023 World Athletics Championships will get underway in Budapest, Hungary.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.