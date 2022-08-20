August 20: Celebs see PPP loan forgiveness. Inflation pushing childcare costs up.

Jared Kushner (Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Aug. 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Celebs seeing millions of dollars in PPP loan forgiveness

Jared Kushner claims in his upcoming book that Trump tasked his daughter Ivanka with calling Chelsea Clinton, to coordinate a get-together with Hillary and Bill Clinton. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

2. Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

3. Graham effort to delay testimony in election probe rejected

FILE – Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during a hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget for the FBI in Washington, on May 25, 2022. Attorneys for Graham said in a court filing on July 13, he wasn’t trying to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden. (Ting Shen/Pool Photo via AP, File)

4. Analysis: Inflation pushes cost of raising a child to $300K

(File/Getty)

Facebook at the center of stolen body parts transaction

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges for buying stolen body parts. Authorities believe he arranged the purchase through Facebook Messenger.

FILE – This combination of photos shows logos for social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. (AP Photo, File)

🔴 Chemical tanker ship crash in southwestern Japan

🔴 Russia, Ukraine spar over nuclear facility

🔴 Large fire destroys boats, buildings, vehicles in Massachusetts

