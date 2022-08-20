August 20: Celebs see PPP loan forgiveness. Inflation pushing childcare costs up.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Aug. 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Celebs seeing millions of dollars in PPP loan forgiveness
2. Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
3. Graham effort to delay testimony in election probe rejected
4. Analysis: Inflation pushes cost of raising a child to $300K
📱 [Trending] this morning
Facebook at the center of stolen body parts transaction
A Pennsylvania man is facing charges for buying stolen body parts. Authorities believe he arranged the purchase through Facebook Messenger.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Chemical tanker ship crash in southwestern Japan
🔴 Russia, Ukraine spar over nuclear facility
🔴 Large fire destroys boats, buildings, vehicles in Massachusetts
