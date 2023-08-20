August 20: Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to a Category 1 storm. Also, how states are spending billions in pandemic relief

Rebecca Glaser, left, and her son Jaden Fitzpatrick, 16, prepare to load sandbags at Wildwood Park in San Bernardino, Ca., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, as residents make preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, August 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

From left; David Rivera makes sandbags with his sons, Zack, 10, center, and Vincent, 18, at Wildwood Park in San Bernardino, Ca., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, as residents gear up for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – MAY 20: A man wears a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat as he waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive for a ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign rally at Williamsport Regional Airport, May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Trump is making a trip to the swing state to drum up Republican support on the eve of a special election in Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district, with Republican Fred Keller facing off against Democrat Marc Friedenberg. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE – The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. FBI officials repeatedly violated their own standards when they searched a vast repository of foreign intelligence for information related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and racial justice protests in 2020. That’s according to a heavily blacked-out court order released Friday, May 19, 2023. FBI officials said the violations predated a series of corrective measures that started in the summer of 2021 and continued last year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Republicans and Democrats finally agree on something: Kids need time to be kids.

That’s the upshot of recent bipartisan efforts aimed at giving children more freedom to do things like play outside or walk to school alone — sometimes referred to as “free-range parenting” or “reasonable childhood independence” laws.

Students play on the playground at the Kilombo Academic and Cultural Institute, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Hurricane Hilary is forecasted to hit Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

🔴 Sunday marks the 70th anniversary of the Soviet Union admitting hydrogen bomb test.

🔴 The World Athletics Championships continue in Hungary.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.