August 21: Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall. Biden visits Maui wildfire devastation.

Updated:

Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, August 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Southern California braces for more floods as Hilary soaks coast

Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

2. Biden to tour Maui wildfire devastation

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Reno, Nev., for a vacation in the area. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Reno, Nev., for a vacation in the area. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3. Hawaii governor says more than 1,000 people still unaccounted for

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii’s governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

4. Trump says he won’t attend first GOP presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump laughs while looking over the 18th hole during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

📱 [Trending] this morning

One-third of Americans are tattooed, study finds

Look at the person to your left. Look at the person to your right. Odds are, one of you has at least one tattoo.

Duke’s Mayonnaise has patterned with a tattoo shop in Virginia to offer free mayonnaise-themed tattoos for one day only in May. (Duke’s Mayonnaise)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Teen in Ohio double-fatality crash to learn her fate.

🔴 Los Gatos “Party Mom” to appear in court.

🔴 “The Bachelorette” season 20 finale on ABC.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation