August 22: Winds threaten to fan destructive California wildfire, IRS unveils new feature to help avoid mailing delays for child tax credit

Firefighters confer while fighting the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road east of Riverton, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Winds threaten to fan destructive California wildfire

Central Calaveras firefighter Ryan Carpenter extinguishes flames from the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road east of Riverton, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

2. Child tax credit: IRS unveils new feature to help avoid mailing delays

Families are also reminded by the IRS that any changes must be made before the Aug. 30 deadline, or it won’t go into effect until the October installment. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

3. Ivermectin: Horse deworming tablets dangerous for humans and not approved COVID-19 treatment

Correze 2020, a yearling from the Ecurie des Monceaux, sold for 650 000 euros, is presented to the potential buyers, during the yearling sales, one of the world renowned annual thoroughbred horse sales, in Deauville northwestern France, on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases: AP-NORC poll

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden turns to leave after speaking from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program. U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Florida customer gathers entire restaurant staff, announces ‘something incredible’

