August 22: Trump to turn himself in Thursday. Hilary heads for Oregon, Idaho after slamming California.

It's Tuesday Aug. 22, 2023.
1️. Trump to turn himself in Thursday in Georgia case
2. After slamming California, Hilary threatens Oregon, Idaho
3. Biden tells Maui ‘country grieves with you’ after touring damage
4. Gilgo Beach suspect Heuermann reading, attending church: Sheriff
FLIGHT CREWS COULD GET MORE SELF-DEFENSE TRAINING UNDER PROPOSAL
A proposed Senate bill would tweak the current law and require airlines to provide crew members with more specific self-defense training.
🔴 The leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa will gather for a conference of the so-called “BRICS” nations in Johannesburg, South Africa. Russia will participate by video link.
🔴 The National Association of Realtors will release its closely watched Existing Home Sales report for July.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Macy’s and Lowe’s announce their quarterly results.
