August 23: Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating, first cruise ship from California in months heads to Mexico

Joe Biden

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has ticked down and Americans are taking a notably less positive view of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows Biden’s overall job approval rating dipping from 59% last month to 54%. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

US President Joe Biden speaks during an update on the situation in Afghanistan and the effects of Tropical Storm Henri in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 22, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Afghan refugee gives birth on US evacuation plane

Courtesy: U.S. Air Mobility Command

3. 1st cruise ship from California in months heads to Mexico

FILE – In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas heads out of PortMiami, in Miami Beach, Fla. A federal judge has ruled for Florida in a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order making it difficult for cruise ships to sail due to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote in a 124-page decision Friday, June 18, 2021 that Florida would be harmed if the CDC order effectively blocking most cruises were to continue.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

4. Harris to meet with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Harris is on a tour of Southeast Asia, where she will attempt to reassure allies of American resolve following the chaotic end of a two-decade war. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, reaching the milestone in the sixth inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera hits his 500th career home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

🔴 FDA expected to fully approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

🔴 TS Henri heads toward Canada

🔴 President Biden welcomes WNBA champion Storm to White House

