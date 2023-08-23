August 23: GOP hopefuls prepare for first debate. Maui education could take years to recover from fire.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The Fiserv Forum is seen as set up continues for the upcoming Republican presidential debate Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

People line up against a border wall as they wait to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Arizona. Thousands of migrants from the north African country of Mauritania have arrived in the U.S. in recent months, following a new route taking them to Nicaragua and up through the southern border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The six lawmakers, led by Rep. Tim Burchett, asked the intelligence community inspector general for information by mid-September.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 20: Rep. Tim Burchett (2nd R) (R-TN) speaks during a press conference held by members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the committee held the news conference to discuss an upcoming committee hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena. Also pictured (L-R) are Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO), Rep Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

🔴 The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election season will take place in Milwaukee.

🔴 The 16th Academy of Country Music Honors ceremony will take place in Nashville.

🔴 The Indian Space Research Organization’s “Chandrayaan” spacecraft is expected to land on the moon, making India the fourth nation to touch down safely on the lunar surface.

