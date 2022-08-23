August 23: What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries. Trump sues for return of classified documents.

Former President Trump points to supporters after giving a keynote address during the America First Policy Institute Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Trump files suit against government after Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Trump points to supporters after giving a keynote address during the America First Policy Institute Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

2. What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries

New York 17th Congressional District Democratic primary candidate Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, left, greets supporters during his campaign’s early voting kickoff rally, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Peekskill, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

3. 1 deputy killed, another wounded in Oklahoma City

Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot while serving an eviction notice alongside another deputy in Oklahoma City on Monday, August 22, 2022. He later succumbed to his injuries. (Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office)

4. Police ‘believe’ body found by dive team that of Kiely Rodni

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen Saturday. (Photo provided by Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

CHINA EDITS ENDING IN LATEST ‘MINIONS’ MOVIE

China opts for a more wholesome ending to the latest “Despicable Me” series entry.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows characters, from left, Stuart, Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, Bob and Kevin in a scene from “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” (Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures via AP)

🔴 Memorial service held for Daria Dugina, killed in Moscow car bomb.

🔴 Multiple people stabbed in York County, Pennsylvania.

🔴 U.S. disapproves of Rodman’s “rescue mission” for Griner.

