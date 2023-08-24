August 24: Trump expected to surrender in Georgia. GOP candidates target Biden, each other in debate.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Aug. 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The technology allows the paralyzed woman to “speak” by imagining the act of speaking.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces to the White House to celebrate their championship.
🔴 Central bankers, finance ministers and academics from around the world will converge on Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for that city’s annual economic policy symposium.
🔴 Japan will begin discharging treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, despite concerns in neighboring countries.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.