August 25: Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail. UAW president to announce results of strike vote.

Good morning! It’s Friday Aug. 25, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘I did nothing wrong’: Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail
2. UAW president to announce strike authorization vote results
3. Facing indictment, George Santos says his focus is ‘civic duty’
4. Number of unaccompanied minors crossing border spikes in a month
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘BIGGEST, BRIGHTEST’ RARE BLUE SUPERMOON CAN BE SEEN AUG. 30
“Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
🔴 The SpaceX Crew-7 mission is scheduled for launch from Florida to the International Space Station,
🔴 The Las Vegas Aces, winners of the 2022 WNBA Championship, will be honored at a White House event.
