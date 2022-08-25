August 25: Uvalde school police chief fired. Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M by jury

A student reacts after she spoke to members of the Board of Trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District during a termination hearing to decide the fate of Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Arredondo fired by Uvalde school board

Family, parents and friends file out of a meeting where Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was dismissed by the Board of Trustees of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2. Student loan forgiveness: Everything you need to know

Could student loan forgiveness impact inflation? (Getty)

3. Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Kobe Bryant’s widow is taking her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments to a federal jury, seeking compensation for photos deputies shared of the remains of the NBA star, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

4. Idaho abortion ban partially blocked by federal judge

Abortion-rights protesters attend a rally following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

