August 26: Mar-a-Lago affidavit due to be unsealed. Migrant deaths overwhelm border town morgues.

Wreaths with the names of immigrants who lost their lives crossing the Rio Grande float after being tossed in by parishioners of the La Lomita Mission after a Mass in Mission, Texas, on June 28, 2019. – Father Roy Snipes held a special Mass in dedication to immigrants who recently lost their lives crossing the Rio Grande in an attempt to enter the US. The bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez, 25, and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, drowned June 23, while trying to cross the Rio Grande. (Photo by Sergio Flores / AFP) (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Friday Aug. 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Judge orders redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit unsealed

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

2. Migrant deaths overwhelming border town morgues

3. Why is college so expensive in the US?

4. Tucson eviction shooting leaves 4 dead

BRITNEY SPEARS DEBUTING NEW SONG WITH ELTON JOHN

She’s deleted her Instagram and proclaimed that she’s trying “to be a better person” and recapture the fearlessness of her younger self.

This combination of photos show Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and Elton John at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Spears and John have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single “Hold Me Closer” that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new. (AP Photo)

🔴 NASA holds prelaunch briefing for Artemis 1 moon mission.

🔴 Rally for Migrants takes to steps of NY City Hall.

🔴 Serena Williams begins final tournament, the U.S. Open, in New York.

