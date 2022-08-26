August 26: Mar-a-Lago affidavit due to be unsealed. Migrant deaths overwhelm border town morgues.

Good morning! It’s Friday Aug. 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Judge orders redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit unsealed
2. Migrant deaths overwhelming border town morgues
3. Why is college so expensive in the US?
4. Tucson eviction shooting leaves 4 dead
📱 [Trending] this morning
BRITNEY SPEARS DEBUTING NEW SONG WITH ELTON JOHN
She’s deleted her Instagram and proclaimed that she’s trying “to be a better person” and recapture the fearlessness of her younger self.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA holds prelaunch briefing for Artemis 1 moon mission.
🔴 Rally for Migrants takes to steps of NY City Hall.
🔴 Serena Williams begins final tournament, the U.S. Open, in New York.
