August 26: Some of Maui’s missing say they’re okay. Reward offered for Rachel Morin’s killer.

It's Saturday Aug. 26, 2023. Here's a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Some on list of Maui’s 388 ‘missing’ say they’re OK
2. $10k reward for info leading to conviction of Rachel Morin’s killer
3. Biden on Trump mug shot: ‘Handsome guy’
4. At least 59 officers on leave after Pittsburgh shootout
📱 [Trending] this morning
INDIA LANDS ON MOON’S SOUTH POLE TO SEARCH FOR WATER
India made history as the first country to land near the south pole of the moon’s surface with its Chandrayaan-3 lander.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Japan will join India and Russia in sending a rocket to the moon, as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is scheduled to launch a pair of lunar rovers.
🔴 The 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington will be celebrated with a march through the streets of the nation’s capital.
🔴 Give that pooch a smooch — it’s National Dog Day!
