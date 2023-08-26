August 26: Some of Maui’s missing say they’re okay. Reward offered for Rachel Morin’s killer.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Aug. 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii’s governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

DNA taken from the Rachel Morin crime scene has been linked to an unidentified suspect in a Los Angeles home invasion, Colonel William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night. (Harford Co. Sheriff’s Office photos)

Former President Donald Trump mug shot (Photo: Fulton County Jail)

The incident began when sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice.

📱 [Trending] this morning

India made history as the first country to land near the south pole of the moon’s surface with its Chandrayaan-3 lander.

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Indian spacecraft blazed its way to the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface, the country’s space agency said. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Japan will join India and Russia in sending a rocket to the moon, as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is scheduled to launch a pair of lunar rovers.

🔴 The 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington will be celebrated with a march through the streets of the nation’s capital.

🔴 Give that pooch a smooch — it’s National Dog Day!

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.