August 27: Florida under state of emergency due to tropical storms and Congress eyes college sports

Updated:

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami. On Saturday, Aug. 26, DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of Florida's Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and start moving toward the area. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, August 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico



2. Jacksonville shooting that left 3 dead was racially motivated: Sheriff

Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

3. New Mexico will no longer suspend drivers licenses for fines

A car arrives at the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Los Angeles, California on February 13, 2009. The DMV, already infamous for long waiting times, is now further taxed as employees are off the job and the offices are closed two days a month as California government imposes its first-ever unpaid furlough to save money during the fiscal crisis. The action is in connection with Schwarzenegger�s executive order that addresses the state�s 42 billion USD deficit and ongoing fiscal crisis. Schwarzenegger has also threatened to lay off as many as 10,000 state employees if a new budget is not passed this week. AFP PHOTO/ ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Congress eyes college sports fixes. Are student-athletes on board?

FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa State won 10-7. A former walk-on kicker at the University of Iowa was charged Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in connection with wagering on Hawkeyes sports events — one day after Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was accused of committing the same offense. The criminal complaint filed in Johnson County said Aaron Blom, who was on the Iowa roster from 2020-22, tampered with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)


‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker dies at 99

Game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker died Saturday morning at the age of 99.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: TV host Bob Barker attends The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce & The Hollywood Sign Trust’s 90th Celebration of the Hollywood Sign at Drai’s Hollywood on September 19, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

🔴 Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visits China.

🔴 Burning Man festival returns to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

🔴 13th annual Streamy Awards, celebrating creators and talent in online video.

