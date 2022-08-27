August 27: Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit released. NASA returns to the moon in historic mission.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump: FBI probe an ‘attack on our country’; affidavit released
2. Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
3. NASA returns to the moon in historic Artemis 1 mission
4. Stocks sink after Fed’s Powell says rates will stay high
📱 [Trending] this morning
LOVE BEHIND BARS: WHY THESE WOMEN HELPED INMATES ESCAPE
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 All systems go: SpaceX is expected to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the next batch of 46 Starlink satellites for the company’s internet satellite constellation system
🔴 The Liverpool Beatles Auction will be some lucky collector’s chance to acquire a full set of Beatles autographs from the Royal Variety Performance in 1963
🔴 The Jackson Hole economic symposium, where news of continued high interest rates sent the stock market plunging Friday, wraps up today
