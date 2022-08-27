August 27: Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit released. NASA returns to the moon in historic mission.

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched Trump’s estate to look for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

FILE – The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE -The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket’s fuel tanks. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FILE- A sign for New York Stock Exchange is displayed on the floor at the NYSE in New York, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 All systems go: SpaceX is expected to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the next batch of 46 Starlink satellites for the company’s internet satellite constellation system

🔴 The Liverpool Beatles Auction will be some lucky collector’s chance to acquire a full set of Beatles autographs from the Royal Variety Performance in 1963

🔴 The Jackson Hole economic symposium, where news of continued high interest rates sent the stock market plunging Friday, wraps up today

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.