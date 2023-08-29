August 29: Idalia strengthens on its way to Florida. Gold Star families head to Capitol Hill.

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Idalia moves between Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, left, and Cuba, right. Idalia intensified early Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida’s Gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. (NOAA via AP)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Aug. 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley arrives on stage at her first campaign event on February 15, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina. Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations ambassador Haley, officially announced her candidacy yesterday, making her the first Republican opponent to challenge former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Afghani families are seen Aug. 24, 2021, boarding flights at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. In 2021, a nonprofit campaign helped 18,000 Afghanis fly to the U.S. Now another campaign has started to help migrants from other countries fly to the U.S. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill put out a picture of an ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect they said was on or near campus Monday afternoon.

With summer break over, the break from last year’s campus violence also comes to an end.

FILE – Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. The mother a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia is expected to plead guilty Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, seven months after her son used her handgun in the classroom shooting. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with his Costa Rican counterpart to discuss migration and security issues.

🔴 The list of drugs expected to be included in Medicare’s direct negotiations with pharmaceutical companies will be released before the stock market opens.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Hewlett Packard Enterprises and Best Buy announce their quarterly results.

