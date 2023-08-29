August 29: Idalia strengthens on its way to Florida. Gold Star families head to Capitol Hill.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Tuesday Aug. 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
With summer break over, the break from last year’s campus violence also comes to an end.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with his Costa Rican counterpart to discuss migration and security issues.
🔴 The list of drugs expected to be included in Medicare’s direct negotiations with pharmaceutical companies will be released before the stock market opens.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Hewlett Packard Enterprises and Best Buy announce their quarterly results.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.