August 3: Burn pit bill passes the Senate. Pelosi pledges U.S. support for Taiwan.

Veterans, military family members and advocates are joined by activist Jon Stewart as they call for Senate Republicans to change their votes on a bill designed to help millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen gesture during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting top officials in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said Wednesday that she and other congressional leaders in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

People cheer at a watch party in Overland Park, Kansas, after learning that voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have allowed the Legislature to restrict or ban abortion, late Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Angie Ricono/KCTV5 via AP)

4. See all results for Tuesday’s primary elections by state

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and now Republican Senate candidate, speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington in 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

One of the greats of all time in the announcing booth has gone on to the diamond in the sky.

FILE – Vin Scully works in his booth at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2010. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Kansas resoundingly rejects abortion ban referendum.

🔴 Turkish inspectors check first outbound ship full of Ukrainian grain.

🔴 U.S. consumer prices for July released.

