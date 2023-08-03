August 3: Trump to be arraigned on Jan. 6-related charges. NYC considers alternative sites to house migrants.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump to be arraigned on new charges over 2020 election
2. NYC considers over 3K sites to house migrants as crisis mounts
3. FBI finds 200 sex trafficking victims, including 59 missing kids
4. Researchers use AI to help paralyzed man feel again
📱 [Trending] this morning
EX-DANCERS SUING LIZZO DESCRIBE BEING BODY-SHAMED, THREATENED
Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez told NewsNation in a “CUOMO” interview Wednesday they experienced a slew of hostile incidents that kept piling up while they were on tour.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors begins in NYC.
🔴 Jay Johnston, an actor who appeared in “Arrested Development,” is arraigned on a variety of charges related to his conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Apple and Amazon report their quarterly results.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.