August 30: Idalia hits Florida after strengthening overnight

This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 1:31 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia, center, approaching Florida’s Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Franklin, right, as it moves along the East coast of the United States, southwest of Bermuda. (NOAA via AP)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 1:31 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia, center, approaching Florida’s Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Franklin, right, as it moves along the East coast of the United States, southwest of Bermuda. (NOAA via AP)

FILE – Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. Sam Miele, a former political fundraiser for Santos, was indicted on federal charges Wednesday for allegedly impersonating a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the embattled Republican’s campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection sign is posted outside the U.S. Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Rex A. Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Riverhead, N.Y. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Loeb, the head of the Galileo Project, says that the team is “very confident” the materials found aren’t from our solar system.

Scientists discover interstellar meteor fragments on ocean floor

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Proud Boys leaders Enrique Tarrio and Ethan Nordean, convicted of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, will be sentenced to prison.

🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish revised gross domestic product data for the second quarter of 2023.

🔴 The 80th Venice International Film Festival opens with Edoardo De Angelis’ war drama “Comandante.”

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.