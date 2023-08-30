August 30: Idalia hits Florida after strengthening overnight

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Hurricane Idalia slams into Florida after strengthening to Category 4
2. Vet who claims George Santos conned him: ‘I want him in trouble’
3. Smuggler linked to terrorist group helped people cross border
4. Gilgo Beach suspect was ‘violent, aggressive’: Sex workers
‘NOTHING LIKE IT’: LOEB ON INTERSTELLAR METEOR FOUND IN OCEAN
Loeb, the head of the Galileo Project, says that the team is “very confident” the materials found aren’t from our solar system.
🔴 Proud Boys leaders Enrique Tarrio and Ethan Nordean, convicted of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, will be sentenced to prison.
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish revised gross domestic product data for the second quarter of 2023.
🔴 The 80th Venice International Film Festival opens with Edoardo De Angelis’ war drama “Comandante.”
