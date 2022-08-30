August 30: Virginia governor plans to repeal gas vehicle phaseout, Serena Williams wins first US Open match

President Biden speaks during a Democrat National Committee grassroots event at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md., on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden to warn American rights ‘under attack’ in speech

2. Virginia governor plans to repeal gas vehicle phaseout

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store Tuesday June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. The Virginia General Assembly passed the budget earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

3. Serena Williams wins first match at U.S. Open

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

4. Attempted kidnapping caught on Ring doorbell video

Video from a Ring doorbell camera shows a man grabbing a girl by the arm outside her home in Ohio.

MYSTERIOUS BILLBOARD WARNS: ‘DON’T MOVE TO TEXAS’

A billboard in two cities in California warns residents there to avoid the Lone Star State.

🔴 CDC head Walensky holds meeting on pandemic preparedness.

🔴 Pennsylvania state trooper cleared in fourth fatal shooting.

🔴 Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 50th home run of the season … before September.

