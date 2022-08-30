August 30: Virginia governor plans to repeal gas vehicle phaseout, Serena Williams wins first US Open match

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden to warn American rights ‘under attack’ in speech
2. Virginia governor plans to repeal gas vehicle phaseout
3. Serena Williams wins first match at U.S. Open
4. Attempted kidnapping caught on Ring doorbell video
📱 [Trending] this morning
MYSTERIOUS BILLBOARD WARNS: ‘DON’T MOVE TO TEXAS’
A billboard in two cities in California warns residents there to avoid the Lone Star State.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 CDC head Walensky holds meeting on pandemic preparedness.
🔴 Pennsylvania state trooper cleared in fourth fatal shooting.
🔴 Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 50th home run of the season … before September.
