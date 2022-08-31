August 31: DOJ alleges obstruction in Trump probe. Border Patrol chief acknowledges crisis.

Former President Trump points to supporters after giving a keynote address during the America First Policy Institute Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. DOJ cites efforts to obstruct Mar-a-Lago probe

2. Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

FILE – Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev waves from the Red Square tribune during a Revolution Day celebration, in Moscow, Soviet Union, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1989. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File)

3. Border Patrol chief acknowledges ‘crisis’ at border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listens to Raul Ortiz, Chief, U.S. Border Patrol, as he tours the section of the border wall with Mexico, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in La Joya, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, Pool)

4. Biden talks crime, gun control during Pennsylvania speech

US President Joe Biden speaks at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on August 30, 2022. – Biden is speaking on the Safer America Plan, which is intended to reduce gun crime throughout the United States. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

REMEMBERING GORBACHEV’S ICONIC PIZZA HUT COMMERCIAL

The last leader of Reagan’s “Evil Empire” takes his granddaughter out for pizza … and the world applauds.

In this screenshot, happy Russians toast the man who saw the Berlin Wall come down as he eats at Pizza Hut with his granddaughter.

🔴 La Tomatina tomato fight returns in Spain after COVID-19 suspension.

🔴 Battleship Texas towed to Galveston shipyard for repairs.

🔴 U.S. Open continues, with Serena Williams playing in the evening.

