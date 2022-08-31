August 31: DOJ alleges obstruction in Trump probe. Border Patrol chief acknowledges crisis.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The last leader of Reagan’s “Evil Empire” takes his granddaughter out for pizza … and the world applauds.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 La Tomatina tomato fight returns in Spain after COVID-19 suspension.
🔴 Battleship Texas towed to Galveston shipyard for repairs.
🔴 U.S. Open continues, with Serena Williams playing in the evening.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.