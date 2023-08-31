August 31: Southeast recovery begins as Idalia departs. McConnell’s health called into question again.

Updated:

PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: People pump gas at a damaged station after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Aug. 31, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Idalia floods streets in South Carolina after thrashing Florida

In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, a damaged gas station is seen in Perry, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

2. Traveling to Florida? What to know after Hurricane Idalia

PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A storm-damaged gas station is reflected in a puddle after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

3. McConnell freezes for second time while taking questions

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the Graves County Republican Party Breakfast at WK&T Technology Park in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
4. Giuliani loses Georgia election worker defamation suit

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

📱 [Trending] this morning

TENNESSEE HOUSE SPEAKER: 2 LAWMAKERS ‘TRYING TO CAUSE CHAOS’

“They’re not there to do the business or be a state representative. They’re just there to promote themselves,” Sexton said.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Idalia has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but it will remain dangerous as it sweeps through North Carolina before heading back out to sea.

🔴 The Telluride Film Festival will open in Colorado.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Campbell Soup and UBS announce their quarterly results.

