August 31: Southeast recovery begins as Idalia departs. McConnell’s health called into question again.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Aug. 31, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Idalia floods streets in South Carolina after thrashing Florida
2. Traveling to Florida? What to know after Hurricane Idalia
3. McConnell freezes for second time while taking questions
4. Giuliani loses Georgia election worker defamation suit
📱 [Trending] this morning
TENNESSEE HOUSE SPEAKER: 2 LAWMAKERS ‘TRYING TO CAUSE CHAOS’
“They’re not there to do the business or be a state representative. They’re just there to promote themselves,” Sexton said.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Idalia has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but it will remain dangerous as it sweeps through North Carolina before heading back out to sea.
🔴 The Telluride Film Festival will open in Colorado.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Campbell Soup and UBS announce their quarterly results.
